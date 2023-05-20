Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,257,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $132.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

