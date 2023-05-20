Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Aragon (ANT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00012625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $146.38 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

