ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $86.21 on Thursday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

