ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.
ArcBest Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $86.21 on Thursday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
