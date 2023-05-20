Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12,047.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

