Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,429 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,429 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

