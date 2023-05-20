Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,895 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,466,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

