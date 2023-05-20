Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

