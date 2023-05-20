Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.