Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $390,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

