Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Citigroup raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.71) to GBX 800 ($10.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.56) to GBX 671 ($8.41) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

