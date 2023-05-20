Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.90) to GBX 6,200 ($77.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

