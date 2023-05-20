Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

