Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNF stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 393.61, a quick ratio of 335.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

