Ark Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $48.60 million and approximately $327,142.57 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003323 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003433 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003181 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,071,180 coins and its circulating supply is 173,071,058 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.