Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,855 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $42,984,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

