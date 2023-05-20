Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 382,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,579. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

