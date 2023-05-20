Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Southern Copper comprises about 1.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

