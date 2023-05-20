Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 243,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 86,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 733,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $245.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

