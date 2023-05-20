Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 170,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 775,847 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 34,244 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

