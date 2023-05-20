Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMMZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMMZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.