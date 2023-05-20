Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,993. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.