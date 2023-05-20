Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of KAPR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. 65,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.