Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 274,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. makes up approximately 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 156,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.