Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

