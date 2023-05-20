Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

TSE AX.UN opened at C$6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.16. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

