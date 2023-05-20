Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,305 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.14% of Eventbrite worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 85.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 41.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 299.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

