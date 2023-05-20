Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,201 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.