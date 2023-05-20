Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

