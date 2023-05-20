Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Denali Therapeutics worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

