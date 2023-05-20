Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 650.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 797,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 691,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.36 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.