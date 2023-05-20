Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $19.95 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282,759 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $527.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.