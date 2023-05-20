Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.