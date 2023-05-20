Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 276,428 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276,428 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Lantheus worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,570.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,403 shares of company stock valued at $19,492,920. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

