Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 32,472 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,472 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

