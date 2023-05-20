Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

AZPN opened at $169.11 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

