Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.
Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.0 %
AZPN opened at $169.11 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.