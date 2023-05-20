Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFYGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASBFY. HSBC raised Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.80) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

