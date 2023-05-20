Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Astec Industries stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.67 million, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

