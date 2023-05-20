Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,621 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

