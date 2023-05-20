ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on ATS in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATSAF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. ATS has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

