Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.26). Approximately 178,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 307,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.25).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.30. The stock has a market cap of £173.31 million and a PE ratio of 670.00.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

