AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded AUTO1 Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

