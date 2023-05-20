Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

ADSK traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. 1,522,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.58. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $414,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $173,259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

