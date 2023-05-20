Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Shares Up 0.5%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.65. 715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

