AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.68.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 598,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.