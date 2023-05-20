AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.68.
Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 598,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
