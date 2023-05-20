Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,595 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 1.1 %

GSK stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

