Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.