Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,000 shares of company stock worth $14,734,022. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.