Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $443.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.