Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.21. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

