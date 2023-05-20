Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $7,756,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

